BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 27 November 2020
Advertisement

Barcelona players close to agreeing another salary cut

The squad are set to take a collective cut worth €122 million.

By AFP Friday 27 Nov 2020, 10:19 PM
43 minutes ago 1,390 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5281588
Lionel Messi.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Lionel Messi.
Lionel Messi.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BARCELONA WERE CLOSE to securing an agreement on Friday for a €122 million euros cut in players’ salaries this season to help offset the financial hole left by the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal, announced in a statement by the club, must now be ratified by the players “in the coming days”.

The reduction in their wage bill represents a welcome financial lifeline for Barca, hit hard by the loss of gate receipts at the Camp Nou and other effects of Covid-19 prevention measures.

Barca’s acting president Carles Tusquets has described the financial situation as “not dramatic, but very worrying”.

Tusquets assumed temporary control following Josep Maria Bartomeu’s resignation last month.

Restoring Barca’s finances will be one of the items on the top of the new president’s in-tray with the election for Bartomeu’s successor to be held on January 24.

A new candidate entered the race for the job on Friday in Joan Laporta, who occupied the position between 2003 and 2010 and led the club to 12 major titles.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie