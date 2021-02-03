Griezmann inspires Barcelona to thrilling Cup comeback against Granada

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN LED Barcelona back from the brink on Wednesday as the Catalans beat Granada 5-3 after extra-time to win a riveting cup tie and reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Barca looked set to crash out at Los Carmenes when Granada led 2-0 with two minutes of normal time remaining but Griezmann scored one goal in the 88th minute and then set up Jordi Alba for a dramatic equaliser in the 92nd.

Griezmann then headed his team in front in extra-time only for Granada’s Fede Vico to make it 3-3 with a penalty. Yet Frenkie de Jong’s finish and a thumping volley from Alba, also set up by Griezmann, sent a relieved Barcelona through.

