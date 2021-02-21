BE PART OF THE TEAM

Barcelona undone by last-gasp penalty as they drop points again

The Catalans were held 1-1 by Cadiz.

By AFP Sunday 21 Feb 2021, 3:11 PM
Lionel Messi in action against Cadiz.
Image: Joan Monfort
BARCELONA COMPOUNDED THEIR Champions League misery at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain by drawing on Sunday at home to Cadiz, who scored an 87th-minute penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou. 

Lionel Messi broke a Barcelona record by making his 506th La Liga appearance for the club and marked the milestone with a goal, his own spot-kick looking likely to secure a narrow win for his side.

But Barca failed to score a second despite a hatful of chances and Cadiz punished them with a late equaliser, Alex Fernandez converting from the spot after a wild swing from Clement Lenglet. 

The draw means Ronald Koeman’s side move only one point closer to Atletico Madrid in the table instead of three, after Atletico gave their rivals an opportunity by losing at home to Levante on Saturday.

© – AFP, 2021

