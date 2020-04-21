This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barcelona board sign Camp Nou naming rights over to charity until 2021

The club say the funds raised will be used to fund research and efforts to combat Covid-19.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 2:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,166 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5080026
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

BARCELONA’S ICONIC CAMP Nou stadium is set to adopt a corporate sponsor into its name next season after the La Liga club’s board signed naming rights over to the Barca Foundation charity.

A statement released by Barcelona today says that they have ceded the rights to the charity and the sale will ‘raise money to invest in research projects being carried out in Catalonia and the rest of the world involved in the fight against the effects of Covid-19′.

Barcelona’s home for 62 years, work on the stadium’s expansion was due to begin next month and the club have consistently been linked with a proposed naming rights sale to help fund the project.

Today’s announcement will allow the Barca Foundation sell the rights for the 2020/21 season.

In 2006, Barca ended a long tradition of shunning a jersey sponsor when they advertised Unicef’s name and logo on the famous Blaugrana shirt. In 2010, the children’s charity  was replaced on the front of the kit by the Qatar Foundation who have since been succeeded by Qatar Airways and Japanese internet provider Rakuten.

In pledging the proceeds of a naming rights sale to research projects and work to counter Covid-19, the club’s statement said:

“Barça are ceding those rights for a name to be put to Camp Nou for the very first time as the title rights are a commercial option that has never been exploited before.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie