Alamy Stock Photo LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo (file pic).
# uncertainty
Barcelona Deadline Day transfer may be foiled by 18-second delay
LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo’s paperwork was filed late with Fifa.
6 minutes ago

BARCELONA MAY be foiled from signing LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo because their paperwork was filed 18 seconds late with Fifa.

The Spanish club are waiting on a verdict from the world football governing body over the deal to bring the 21-year-old Mexican right-back to the club’s B team, Barca Atletic.

Barca allowed Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin to depart for Sporting Lisbon shortly before the window closed, leaving the squad without any specialists in the position.

However, they ran out of time to register Araujo on Deadline Day, blaming a computer problem for delaying them.

“He’s a player who was coming to join Barca Atletic, there was a bit of confusion in that sense,” Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany told Movistar on Wednesday.

“Basically we didn’t get there in time because of a computer error, we’re trying to clarify what caused it, and it’s likely it was the system that caused it.

“As it’s 18 seconds, I don’t know what Fifa will do.”

As well as Bellerin’s departure, Barcelona sold forward Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid in January.

French side Paris Saint-Germain also had a deadline-day loan move fall through for Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech, after the London side did not send the required documents in time.

