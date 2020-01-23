This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 January, 2020
Barcelona-linked 16-year-old makes Ajax history

Naci Unuvar marked his first-team bow with a record-breaking goal.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 12:49 AM
Ajax teenager Naci Unuvar.

TEENAGER NACI Unuvar became the youngest player to score on debut for Ajax with a nerveless penalty in Wednesday’s KNVB Beker thrashing of amateur side Spakenburg.

Aged 16 years and 223 days, attacking midfielder Unuvar was introduced for the final 15 minutes in Amsterdam and rounded out a 7-0 rout after he was brought down in the box.

Unuvar’s record-setting goal might be of interest to Barcelona, who reportedly monitored the Netherlands youth international during last year’s U17 World Cup.

“I immediately asked Klaas-Jan Huntelaar if I could take the penalty, because he would normally take it,” Unuvar told Fox Sports Netherlands after the match.

“It was great that everyone let me [take it] and was happy for me. The keeper went to the wrong corner. It was a really nice moment.”

Siem de Jong led the way for Ajax with a perfect hat-trick in the dominant last-16 victory, while Lassina Traore scored twice and Dusan Tadic netted the other.

