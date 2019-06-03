This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 3 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barcelona drop traditional stripes look as new kits revealed

The club has has settled on a checkerboard style for the 2019/2020 season.

By The42 Team Monday 3 Jun 2019, 7:42 PM
35 minutes ago 2,977 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4666454
Messi fashioning the new jersey.
Image: FC Barcelona Twitter.
Messi fashioning the new jersey.
Messi fashioning the new jersey.
Image: FC Barcelona Twitter.

BARCELONA HAVE REVEALED their new 2019-20 kits which features a club-wide change away from their traditional stripes for a checkerboard style.

The club’s home kits, featuring the classic striped pattern, has become one of the most iconic jerseys in football, and an easy identifier for the Liga champions.

But as part of a campaign titled “Talent takes different shapes”, Barca are set provide a visual representation to the new slogan by switching up their kit style.

The club says the checkerboard style is inspired by the the blocks of the Eixample district of the city, which is home to many buildings designed by architect Antoni Gaudi.

The jersey also has a change in the positioning of the Catalan flag, which used to be situated on the back of the neck but now has been moved to the front in a v-shape.

“The kit is something new and exciting,” Gerard Pique said in a statement.

“It might be different but it is 100 % Barca and it is even better that the design represents the bond the club has with the supporters and the people who are driving the city forward.”

The club has also revealed the jersey of the women’s team, which has their own sponsor in Stanley, will be going on sale for the first time.

Since their inception in 1988, the Barcelona Femeni are four-time winners of the top-flight title, six time Copa de la Reina winners as well as finalists in the most recent Champions League, where they fell to Lyon.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie