Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 28 April 2022
Advertisement

Barcelona to spend a season away from Nou Camp as €1.5bn redevelopment begins this summer

The Catalan club will play at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys – the home of the 1992 Olympics – for the 2023/24 campaign.

By Press Association Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 12:41 PM
1 hour ago 4,067 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5750003

BARCELONA HAVE ANNOUNCED plans to redevelop the Nou Camp, which will see them play the 2023/24 season at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic.

Work, costing up to €1.5billion, will begin this summer and is expected to be completed at the end of the 2025/26 season.

soccer-football-womens-champions-league-semi-final-first-leg-fc-barcelona-v-vfl-wolfsburg-camp-nou-barcelona-spain-april-22-2022-general-view-inside-the-stadium-reutersalbert-gea The Nou Camp. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Initial focus of the redevelopment of the famous stadium will be on the first and second tier as well as improving technological facilities and upgrades to the exterior.

The third tier will be rebuilt in the summer of 2023, which will mean Barca play their home games for the following season at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys – the home of the 1992 Olympics.

They are due to return to the Nou Camp for the 2024/25 campaign, but at a 50% capacity.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie