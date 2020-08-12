This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Barcelona reveal positive Covid-19 test at pre-season training

The unnamed player has not been in contact with senior squad, who are set to travel to Lisbon to compete in the Champions League quarter-final.

By Press Association Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 11:46 AM
34 minutes ago 785 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5173774
Barca's stadium, the Nou Camp.
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

BARCELONA HAVE REVEALED that one of the nine players who have returned to pre-season training has tested positive for coronavirus.

The unnamed player “has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home,” the La Liga club said.

“The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League,” read the statement published on fcbarcelona.com.

Barca are due to face Bayern Munich in a Champions League quarter-final in the Portuguese capital on Friday night, with a semi-final against either Manchester City or Lyon awaiting the winner.

Pedri, Trincao, Matheus Fernandes, Jean-Clair Todibo, Moussa Wague, Carles Alena, Rafinha, Juan Miranda and Oriol Busquets are the nine players identified on the club website as having returned to training while their first-team counterparts prepare to travel to Portugal.

Barca said: “The club has reported the matter to the relevant sporting and health authorities. All persons who have been in contact with the player have been tracked to perform the corresponding PCR tests.”

Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are among the other La Liga sides to have reported positive Covid-19 tests among their players in recent weeks, although no fixtures have yet been suspended due to the cases.

About the author:

Press Association

