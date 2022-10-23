Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ousmane Dembele puts on a show to keep Barcelona within reach of Real Madrid

41 minutes ago 734 Views 0 Comments
Dembele celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal.
Image: AP/PA Images

BARCELONA BROUGHT THE gap to LaLiga leaders Real Madrid back to three points as they thumped Athletic Bilbao 4-0 at the Nou Camp.

Ousmane Dembele headed a 12th-minute opener and subsequently set up goals for Sergi Roberto on 18 minutes and Robert Lewandowski four minutes later as Barca swiftly took control against a Bilbao outfit managed by their former boss Ernesto Valverde.

Substitute Ferran Torres then wrapped up the win for Xavi’s second-placed side with a 73rd-minute effort as Dembele completed a hat-trick of assists.

Antoine Griezmann notched a brace as Atletico Madrid moved into third with a 2-1 victory at fifth-placed Real Betis.

Griezmann put Atletico ahead in the 54th minute by curling the ball in direct from a corner, and added a second strike in the 71st before Nabil Fekir pulled one back with six minutes to go.

Bottom side Elche secured a 2-2 draw at Espanyol thanks to an 82nd-minute equaliser from Gonzalu Verdu, and Girona moved out of the relegation zone as David Lopez’s leveller secured a 1-1 draw at home with Osasuna.

imago-20221023 Antoine Griezmann (left). Source: Imago/PA Images

Villarreal pulled off a dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 win at home against Almeria despite being reduced to 10 men.

In Serie A, Napoli are three points clear at the top after winning 1-0 at Roma courtesy of a Victor Osimhen goal with 10 minutes remaining – a seventh successive league victory for Luciano Spalletti’s team.

AC Milan are second, with Lazio and Atalanta two points behind in third and fourth respectively.

