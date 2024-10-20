Lewandowski on target as five-star Barca hammer Sevilla

RED-HOT ROBERT Lewandowski and Pablo Torre struck twice each as Barcelona hammered Sevilla 5-1 on Sunday to stay three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga ahead of next weekend’s Clasico.

Los Blancos beat Celta Vigo on Saturday to pull level with Hansi Flick’s side but Barca swiftly restored their advantage with a dominant display of attacking football.

Veteran striker Lewandowski reached 12 goals in 10 La Liga matches, his strikes sandwiching Pedri’s effort from the edge of the box, before substitute Torre added the fourth.

Stanis Idumbo grabbed a consolation for Sevilla in the final stages but Francisco Garcia Pimienta’s side were roundly beaten on his return to the club he spent nearly three decades with in various roles.

Advertisement

Earlier, Alexander Sorloth’s double helped Atletico Madrid come from behind to beat Leganes 3-1.

Diego Simeone’s team struggled against the minnows from the south of Madrid but after Yvan Neyou blasted the visitors ahead Sorloth levelled with a fine finish and Antoine Griezmann slid home the second.

Norwegian target man Sorloth wrapped up the victory late in stoppage time with a poacher’s finish.

Victory took Atletico third, seven points behind Barcelona.

In Italy, Lautaro Martinez made sure that Inter Milan kept pace with Serie A leaders Napoli by netting the Italian champions’ only goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win at Roma.

Argentina striker Martinez lashed home his fourth goal of the season in all competitions on the hour mark to give Inter a hard-fought win at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Inter remain two points behind Napoli, 1-0 winners at Empoli, as Italy’s top four of Napoli, Inter, Juventus and AC Milan all won this weekend, with a huge match against Juventus at the San Siro coming up in a week’s time.

Finally in France, Marseille got back to winning ways in style with a 5-0 thumping of Montpellier on Sunday to move within three points of Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

A fast start to the season had raised hopes of Marseille challenging for a first title since 2010 under Roberto De Zerbi before they dropped off with a defeat by Strasbourg and draw with Angers.

But OM were at their best at bottom club Montpellier, cutting the gap to PSG and Monaco who are separated by goal difference at the top of the table.