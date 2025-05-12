Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti to take over as Brazil manager later this month

REAL MADRID BOSS Carlo Ancelotti has been confirmed as the next manager of the Brazil national football team.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has announced the Italian, one of the most successful managers in the history of European club football, will take up the position from May 26.

The appointment had been widely anticipated, with it also expected the 65-year-old would be leaving his post at the Bernabeu Stadium at the end of the Spanish domestic season.

Ancelotti will become the first foreigner to lead Brazil and he will take charge ahead of the five-time record champions’ World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay in June.

A statement from the CBF described Ancelotti as “a legend of the game as the most successful manager in football history”.

It added: “This landmark moment sees the coming together of two icons — the only five-time FIFA World Cup champions and a coach with an unmatched record across Europe’s elite competitions.

“The CBF extends its sincere gratitude to Real Madrid and (president) Mr Perez for the cordiality and sportsmanship shown in facilitating the coach’s release during his contract term, allowing this new chapter to begin with mutual respect and cooperation between the teams.

“The confederation would also like to extend its thanks to Diego Fernandes, who facilitated and led negotiations with Mr Ancelotti and Real Madrid on behalf of the CBF in Europe.

“The CBF warmly welcomes Mr Ancelotti and looks forward to a new era of success under his leadership.”

Ancelotti has won the Champions League a record five times as a manager, three times across two spells with Real and twice with AC Milan.

He has also won domestic titles with both of those clubs as well as with Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich.