BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 31 January 2021
Advertisement

Barcelona threaten legal action following publication of Messi's contract details

Spanish newspaper El Mundo claims the Argentinian is earning over €555million across his four-year contract.

By Press Association Sunday 31 Jan 2021, 1:09 PM
48 minutes ago 2,055 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5340942
Barcelona star Lionel Messi.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Barcelona star Lionel Messi.
Barcelona star Lionel Messi.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BARCELONA HAVE DENIED responsibility for the publication of Lionel Messi’s current contract with the Catalan giants.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo published the astonishing details of the Argentinian’s deal, claiming Messi is earning over €555million across his four-year contract.

Reports in Spain say Messi will seek to take legal action against the newspaper, while Barcelona have confirmed they will be doing the same.

A club statement read: “In view of the information published today in the newspaper El Mundo, in relation to the professional contract signed between FC Barcelona and the player Lionel Messi, the club regrets its publication given that it is a private document governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties.

“FC Barcelona categorically denies any responsibility for the publication of this document, and will take appropriate legal action against the newspaper El Mundo, for any damage that may be caused as a result of this publication.

“FC Barcelona expresses its absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially in the face of any attempt to discredit his image, and to damage his relationship with the entity where he has worked to become the best player in the world and in football history.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Messi’s existing deal expires at the end of the season and he has previously said he is in no rush to decide on his future.

El Mundo claimed earlier in the week that Barcelona were “on the verge of bankruptcy” as they wrestle with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the club finances.

Barcelona will hold their elections for a new club president in March, to replace Josep Bartomeu, who was frequently criticised by Messi.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie