This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 27 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barcelona file claim to reduce wages of staff and players after squad allegedly refuse 70% pay cut

Professional football in Spain can only resume when the government give the go-ahead.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Mar 2020, 9:15 AM
37 minutes ago 1,010 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5059255
Spain is one of the countries to be worst-hit by the spread of Covid-19.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Spain is one of the countries to be worst-hit by the spread of Covid-19.
Spain is one of the countries to be worst-hit by the spread of Covid-19.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BARCELONA HAVE CONFIRMED they will make reductions in wages for all of their staff due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain has been in a state of alarm since 14 March and remains one of the countries to be worst-hit by the spread of Covid-19, with 4,154 confirmed deaths.

LaLiga has been suspended indefinitely, with the RFEF having announced on Monday that professional football in Spain would only resume when the government give the go-ahead.

It was reported on Wednesday that Barca’s squad refused to take a 70% pay cut and the club, after a meeting of the board, have now confirmed they have filed a Temporary Employment Regulation File [ERTE] process.

The ERTE will impact both sports staff – including the men’s senior squad and all professional teams  – and non-sports staff.

“Among the measures adopted, it’s worth noting those related to the workplace are motivated by the need to adapt the contractual obligations of the club staff to the new and temporary circumstances that we are experiencing,” a Barca statement read.

“It is about the presentation of the different relative files in the sporting field (football and other professional sports), as well as for the rest of the non-sporting personnel.

“These files will be processed before the Treball Department of the Generalitat de Catalunya, once the club has shared all aspects related to these measures, and their scope, with all its staff, both sporting and non-sporting.

“Basically, it is a reduction of the working day, imposed by the circumstances and the protection measures carried out, and, as a consequence, the proportional reduction of the remuneration provided for in the respective contracts.

“Measures that the club wants to implement scrupulously follow the formal labour regulations, under the criteria of proportionality, and above all fairness, and with the sole objective of resuming the activity of the club as soon as possible.”

Barca have also announced a number of initiatives they are launching in an attempt to help combat the pandemic.

Club facilities have been made available to the Health Department of the Generalitat de Catalunya, while the Barca Innovation Hub has been opened up as a research centre for local hospitals and clinics.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie