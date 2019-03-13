This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 13 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Messi scores panenka penalty against Lyon as Barcelona book quarter-final spot

The La Liga champions ensured their place in the last eight thanks to a late rally against Lyon.

By AFP Wednesday 13 Mar 2019, 9:59 PM
35 minutes ago 3,003 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4540729
Messi and Coutinho were both on target on Wednesday.
Image: Manu Fernandez
Messi and Coutinho were both on target on Wednesday.
Messi and Coutinho were both on target on Wednesday.
Image: Manu Fernandez

LIONEL MESSI CAME up just short of matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick a day earlier but still scored twice and set up two more as Barcelona beat Lyon 5-1 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

After Ronaldo’s treble on Tuesday for Juventus sent Atletico Madrid packing in Turin, Messi delivered his own symphony at the Camp Nou, where Lyon were outplayed save for a very brief period in the second half when they threatened a comeback in this last-16 tie.

A 0-0 draw in France in the first leg last month meant Lyon always had a chance to make Barca nervous, but Messi’s sumptuously chipped penalty and a simple finish from Philippe Coutinho looked to have finished the tie before half-time.

Yet Lucas Tousart’s volley left Lyon one goal away from putting Barcelona out, only for Messi to take charge. He scored once more, before teeing up Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele to complete the victory.

Spain Soccer Champions League Tanguy Ndombele and Lionel Messi battle for the ball at Camp Nou. Source: Manu Fernandez

Messi now has 108 goals in the Champions League, behind Ronaldo’s imperious 124, but his latest double takes his team one step closer to the trophy they crave the most.

They go into Friday’s draw for the last eight as the sole Spanish representative, along with Juventus, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Porto and Ajax.

The last time Spain only had one team left at this stage of the competition was 2010 and after Atletico Madrid’s exit to Juventus on Tuesday, Barca needed to win to avoid the first Spanish black-out in the quarter-finals since 2005.

Coutinho had been whistled off by his own fans last weekend but was picked to start, preferred to Dembele who had just recovered from a hamstring strain. World Cup winner Nabil Fekir started for Lyon, having served a suspension in the first leg.

Spain Soccer Champions League Tousart halved the deficit for Lyon in the second half. Source: Manu Fernandez

Lyon could barely escape their own penalty area in early exchanges as Messi got to work. He fired one shot towards the top corner and then latched onto a Sergio Busquets pass but Anthony Lopes sprung out to intercept.

Jason Denayer was not as quick in the 16th minute. By the time he had twisted to follow Messi’s pass, the excellent Luis Suarez was a step ahead. Denayer slid but was nowhere near the ball and Suarez dragged his foot to make the contact clear.

A penalty was given, although Messi was made to wait while VAR checked but there was no sign of tension. His chip down the middle was exquisite.

Lyon improved and Moussa Dembele’s shot needed a strong block from Clement Lenglet before Lopes collided with Coutinho and had to be replaced, in tears, in the 34th minute by Mathieu Gorgelin.

That was not before Barca had scored a second as the faultless Arthur Melo played an angled pass into Suarez, who wriggled clear. With only Lopes to beat, he tapped across for Coutinho, who had an open net.

Spain Soccer Champions League Messi found the back of the net in either half on Wednesday night. Source: Emilio Morenatti

Suarez let the ball run through his, and Marcelo’s, legs while Messi twice could have added a third, once before half-time when he was denied from the angle, and once shortly after, when Fernando Marcal cleared his lifted finish off the line.

Lyon looked dead and buried but found a way back in just before the hour. It came from a corner, which Barca three times failed to clear. Amid the scramble, Tousart had time to chest and volley into the corner.

For 10 minutes, Barcelona were edgy but while Fekir lashed over, Lyon failed to step forward. Their momentum subsided and Messi finished them off in a late flurry.

First, his dummy sent Denayer and Marcelo flying and his shot was too strong for the weak hand of Gorgelin. Then, he twice tore away on the counter-attack, finding Pique at the back post and finally Dembele, who made it five.

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Six Nations considering whopping £500m offer from investors CVC
    Six Nations considering whopping £500m offer from investors CVC
    England centre Tuilagi turns down Racing move to extend stay at Leicester
    Beirne set to start against Wales as O'Brien makes return for Ireland
    CHELTENHAM
    Johnny Ward's Day 2 verdict: British racing bosses doing their best to bring an end to the sport
    Johnny Ward's Day 2 verdict: British racing bosses doing their best to bring an end to the sport
    'It's a disgrace' - McCoy seethes at Cheltenham ban for Irish amateur jockeys
    Relief for Gordon Elliott as Tiger Roll trumps cross-country rivals again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Uefa investigating Neymar's outburst following PSG's defeat to Man Utd
    Uefa investigating Neymar's outburst following PSG's defeat to Man Utd
    No Champions League hangover as Di Maria dazzles in PSG win
    Jurgen Klopp hits out at 'Manchester United pundits'
    IRELAND
    Byrne returns at out-half for Ireland U20 side bidding for Grand Slam glory
    Byrne returns at out-half for Ireland U20 side bidding for Grand Slam glory
    Ireland's front row options improve as Kilcoyne and Ryan drive on
    'I wasn’t panicking' - Conor Murray unfazed by debate about his Six Nations form
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Brilliant Liverpool beat Bayern to secure Champions League last-8 spot
    Brilliant Liverpool beat Bayern to secure Champions League last-8 spot
    Rio Ferdinand: 'Nervous' Liverpool playing with the handbrake on
    Guardiola saw Man City 'scared' during 7-0 mauling

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie