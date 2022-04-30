Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 30 April 2022
Holders Barcelona into women's Champions League final

Wolfsburg ended Barca’s long winning streak in all competitions dating back to last season but still crash out of the competition.

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas on the ball.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

BARCELONA RETURNED TO the women’s Champions League final despite having their 45-match winning run ended by a 2-0 loss at Wolfsburg in today’s semi-final second leg.

The Spanish giants advanced to the May 21 final with a 5-3 aggregate win despite the shock loss at Wolfsburg after Tabea Wassmuth and Jill Roord scored for the hosts.

Reigning European champions Barcelona had romped to a 5-1 victory in front of a crowd of 91,648 — a world record in women’s football — in the first leg at Camp Nou.

Wolfsburg, who won consecutive women’s Champions League titles in 2013 and 2014, stepped up in the second leg to end Barca’s long winning streak in all competitions dating back to last season.

After a goalless first half, Wassmuth scored her 10th goal in as many Champions League games when she smashed home from outside the area just after the break.

Wolfsburg doubled their lead just before the hour mark with another long-range goal when Dutch midfielder Roord unleashed a low drive into the right-hand corner.

Barcelona will face either Paris Saint-Germain or record seven-time winners Lyon in the final in Turin.

