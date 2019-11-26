This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 26 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barcelona's €120 million man admits to lacking confidence

Antoine Griezmann spoke about life at Camp Nou ahead of the Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 10:33 AM
53 minutes ago 1,422 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4906374
Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.
Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.
Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN revealed he is lacking confidence with decision-making, while the Barcelona star said the relationship between himself and Lionel Messi is improving.

Griezmann has struggled to convince since arriving from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid in a €120 million transfer at the start of the season.

The France international has scored four LaLiga goals and supplied three assists for Barca, however, his performances have been underwhelming.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund, Griezmann told UEFA.com: “I’m in the process of learning and understanding how my team-mates play as everything is new to me.

I’m still trying to read the runs and off the ball movement from the likes of Luis Suarez, Leo Messi and Ousmane Dembele along with the midfielders. It’s my intention to get to grips with this as soon as possible so I can offer my all to the team but at times it’s tricky.

“At present when I get the ball I have a certain lack of confidence in when to pass or when to shoot on goal, this I’m sure is something that will change with the passing of time.”

Much has been made about the relationship between Griezmann and superstar Barca captain Messi.

Last month, Griezmann admitted to finding it “difficult” to connect with Messi as neither of them are naturally big talkers.

I’m pretty shy and sometimes have problems talking to others,” Griezmann said. “It’s rare that I strike up a conversation. Luis [Suarez], Leo and myself have had meals together and the relationship can only improve over time.”

On Messi, Griezmann added: “He’s the type of player that we’re not going to see again for at least 40 years and it’s a joy to watch him in action. It really is a privilege to play alongside him.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie