Hungary striker Varga in stable condition after sickening collision with Scotland keeper

HUNGARY STRIKER BARNABAS Varga is in a stable condition in hospital following a sickening collision with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn during tonight’s Euro 2024 game in Stuttgart.

Hungary won the game with a dramatic 99th-minute winner from substitute Kevin Csoboth to eliminate Scotland from the tournament. Hungary have finished third in Group A, and must wait until the end of the group phase on Wednesday to discover whether their record is enough to progress to the last-16 as one of the four best-ranked third-placed sides.

The game was overshadowed by a second-half injury to Varga, however, after he collided with Gunn’s elbow as the goalkeeper came out to clear a cross. Stewards surrounded Varga with a screen as he received medical attention on the pitch, and he was led away on a stretcher after an eight-minute stoppage.

Speaking after the game, Hungary coach Marco Rossi said Varga is in a stable condition in hospital. He will undergo surgery overnight for a fractured jaw, but Rossi said Varga is healthy and “under no risk.”

His team-mate Roland Sallai, who created the winning goal, said Hungary played the end-game for their team-mate.

“It was terrible to see Barnabas like that”, said Sallai. “Fortunately he is in a much better condition. He will probably need a minor operation but he is in a stable condition. We cross our fingers he can return quickly.

“Naturally it was a terrible incident and we were fighting for him in the last 15 or 20 mins and we wanted to win for him. This we dedicate to him.”

Steve Clarke meanwhile bemoaned the non-award of a second-half penalty to his side.

Stuart Armstrong went down in the box following a tangle with Willi Orban, who had already been booked. The referee waved away Scotland’s claims and the VAR did not intervene.

“A 100% penalty”, said Clarke. “Someone somewhere has to explain to me why that’s not the penalty. I have other words but I am not going to use them.”

Clarke said his side did not create enough chances relative to their 60% share of possession, but said they did create enough to score one goal. Scotland had four shots, but none of them were on target.

“We gave it everything”, said Clarke. “Can’t fault the effort. It was a very tough game against a good opponent. It was always going to be decided by first goal, you could see that after the first half an hour. When we opened up at the end to chase the win we felt we needed, we got caught on the counter.

“It was a one-goal game. The first half was what it was, we dominated the ball but didn’t create enough. We did create chances when we opened up, but couldn’t find the composure to put the ball in the net. But that’s the way we are.”