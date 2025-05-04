Galway edge Mayo in thriller to win fourth straight Connacht title

Galway 1-17

Mayo 1-15

Kevin Egan reports from Hastings Insurance MacHale Park

SMALL MARGINS ON the scoreboard, but a landslide when it came to the big moments. Galway are Connacht champions once again and their Nestor Cup success was all about the huge plays that they made in the closing minutes, snatching victory from a Mayo side that looked to have done everything right to set themselves up for a big finish.

When Mayo won the toss and chose to play into the strong breeze at their home venue, it was clear that they had a plan – and when the platform was being laid for the final quarter their execution was everything they would have wanted.

For the first quarter it was like the old cliché – Galway had the breeze, Mayo had the ball. Ryan O’Donoghue picked off two early frees, Davitt Neary set up Darren McHale for a goal, and while Paul Conroy hoisted over a trademark two-pointer from distance, Mayo would have been thrilled with their 1-2 to 0-2 lead with 15 minutes to play.

All across the pitch, the home script was being followed. The kickout battle was utterly congested with no room for Cillian McDaid, Cein Darcy and Conroy to exhibit their fielding prowess, and when Galway did take possession, Mayo were robust in the tackle, forcing turnovers in plays where Galway would have expected to work the ball out of trouble.

Eventually the Tribesmen did find their range and in the second quarter they pushed on, but it was only after they shed their reliance on scores from range. Their first five attempts were all struck from distance, and after Matthew Thompson split the posts from the right corner to make it 0-7 to 1-2 with 20 minutes played they finally took on a shot from inside the two-point arc.

Once they added that variation to their attack, they thrived. A Matthew Tierney penalty – awarded for a pull by Matthew Ruane on Johnny McGrath – added rocket fuel to their engine and their briefly moved nine clear before Darren McHale broke a 26 minute scoring drought for Mayo shortly before half-time.

Just as the first quarter went entirely according to plan however, so too did the third. Ryan O’Donoghue set the tone with a double, Matthew Ruane soon followed up with another and by the midway point in the half they were level at 1-13 each. Even then, that was only because of an incredible Connor Gleeson tip on a free from O’Donoghue to prevent Mayo taking the lead.

Psychologically, that was huge, because Mayo never managed to take that lead, and time and again it seemed like Galway had the ability to deliver a big play when they most needed it. Cillian McDaid struck two incredible points under pressure, Dylan McHugh blocked down what looked like a simple Paul Towey score, and Connor Gleeson denied Enda Hession when a potential lead goal was on.

Mayo had their own chances to seize the initiative, but that killer instinct wasn’t there. O’Donoghue dropped another two-point free just short, Paul Towey was off the mark with two chances and a butchered short kickout from Colm Reape meant that Rory Brickenden was forced to drag down Rob Finnerty and pick up a black card.

Matthew Tierney joined Brickenden at the sideline and Mayo had one last chance, but by now, the script was set in stone. The ball was worked to Ruane on the right flank, he shot off the outside of the right boot, but his reaction told the story before the umpire had the chance to wave his arms.

When it was a tactical battle, Mayo had the edge. When it was about delivering under pressure, Galway’s credentials passed the test.

Scorers for Galway: Paul Conroy 0-7 (2tp, 1tpf), Matthew Tierney 1-1 (1-0 pen), Robert Finnerty 0-4 (0-3f), Cillian McDaid 0-2, Matthew Thompson 0-1, Seán Kelly 0-1, Liam Ó Conghaíle 0-1.

Scorers for Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue 0-9 (0-6f, 1tp), Darren McHale 1-2, Matthew Ruane 0-2 (1tp), Davitt Neary 0-1, Colm Reape 0-1 (45).

Galway:

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway), 3. Seán Fitzgerald (Bearna), 2. Johnny McGrath (Cahirlistrane)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann), 7. Liam Silke (Corofin)

8. Paul Conroy (St. James’), 9. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)

10. Cein Darcy (Ballyboden St. Enda’s), 11. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

15. Matthew Thompson (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 14. Robert Finnerty (The Downs), 13. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

Subs:

20. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for Maher (half-time)

19. Kieran Molloy (Corofin) for Fitzgerald (40)

18. Cian Hernon (Bearna) for Mulkerrin (48)

26. Peter Cooke (Maigh Cuilinn) for Sweeney (61)

23. Liam Ó Conghaíle (An Spidéal) for Thompson (65)

Mayo:

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 4. Enda Hession (Garrymore), 3. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

26. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 6. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 7. Stephen Coen (Hollymount Carramore)

19. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

14. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 11. Darren McHale (Knockmore)

15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Béal an Muirthead), 13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 10. Davitt Neary (Breaffy)

Subs:

5. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites) for McBrien (9-FT, temp)

25. Paul Towey (Charlestown) for O’Connor (half-time)

21. Fergal Boland (Aghamore) for Neary (61)

20. Fenton Kelly (Davitts) for McHale (65)

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon).