Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 22 July, 2020
Luton and Barnsley survive in the Championship as Charlton, Wigan and Hull face the drop

Ireland striker James Collins was amongst the goalscorers for Luton.

By The42 Team Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 9:47 PM
18 minutes ago 755 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5157230
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

LUTON AND BARNSLEY survived on a dramatic final night of action in the Championship as Charlton and Hull were relegated with Wigan set to join them if their appeal against a points deduction is rejected.

Ireland striker James Collins was amongst the goalscorers for Luton as he converted a second-half penalty in their 3-2 win at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Barnsley ensured their safety with a remarkable finale as Clarke Oduor pounced for an injury-time goal to clinch a 2-1 victory away to Brentford, who were chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

That all meant disappointment for Wigan, who drew 1-1 at home with Fulham, as they will make the drop unless their appeal is successful after suffering that points deduction for going into administration. Wigan’s total of 59 points would have put them ten clear of the relegation zone in 13th place but the cut by 12 sends them down to 23rd place.

They received hope when Kieffer Moore put them in front with a header in the 32nd minute but Neeskens Kebano levelled it for Fulham and there were no further goals in the game.

Joining them in the relegation spots are Charlton after their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of champions Leeds with Ben White, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton all netting for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

while Hull City’s miserable end to the season was capped off with a 3-0 defeat away to Cardiff City. 

