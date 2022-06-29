Ex-Drogheda player signs new two-year contract with Barnsley

FORMER DROGHEDA UNITED player Will Hondermarck has signed a new two-year contract with League One side Barnsley.

The Irish youth international joined the Reds in September 2021, making ten appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, when Barnsley were relegated from the Championship.

Born in France, Hondermarck moved to Dublin with his family as a child and made his debut for Drogheda United in the League of Ireland First Division at the age of 17.

He transferred to Norwich in 2019 and enjoyed a loan spell with League Two side Harrogate Town. He was released by Norwich last summer and then joined Barnsley after impressing during a trial with the Yorkshire club’s U23 team.

🤝 Another 2⃣ years for Will Hondermarck!



🇮🇪 The Irishman commits his future to the Reds. — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) June 29, 2022

Chief Executive Officer of Barnsley Football Club, Khaled El-Ahmad said: “We are happy that Will has decided to continue his future here at Oakwell.”

“I’m delighted,” said Hondermarck.

“It’s been in talks for a while now, last season was obviously my breakout season with the first team. Getting it over the line now and being able to have that security is a big thing for me.”

