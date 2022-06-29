Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 29 June 2022
Advertisement

Ex-Drogheda player signs new two-year contract with Barnsley

Will Hondermarck is staying put at Oakwell.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 29 Jun 2022, 2:45 PM
20 minutes ago 391 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5803073
William Hondermarck.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
William Hondermarck.
William Hondermarck.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

FORMER DROGHEDA UNITED player Will Hondermarck has signed a new two-year contract with League One side Barnsley.

The Irish youth international joined the Reds in September 2021, making ten appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, when Barnsley were relegated from the Championship.

Born in France, Hondermarck moved to Dublin with his family as a child and made his debut for Drogheda United in the League of Ireland First Division at the age of 17.

He transferred to Norwich in 2019 and enjoyed a loan spell with League Two side Harrogate Town. He was released by Norwich last summer and then joined Barnsley after impressing during a trial with the Yorkshire club’s U23 team.

Chief Executive Officer of Barnsley Football Club, Khaled El-Ahmad said: “We are happy that Will has decided to continue his future here at Oakwell.”

“I’m delighted,” said Hondermarck.

“It’s been in talks for a while now, last season was obviously my breakout season with the first team. Getting it over the line now and being able to have that security is a big thing for me.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie