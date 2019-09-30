This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 30 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barrett brothers on cusp of All Blacks history as Hansen makes 11 changes

The New Zealand head coach has adjusted his side significantly for Wednesday’s game against Canada.

By The42 Team Monday 30 Sep 2019, 10:16 AM
22 minutes ago 1,227 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4830401
New Zealand internationals Scott, Beauden and Jordie Barrett.
New Zealand internationals Scott, Beauden and Jordie Barrett.
New Zealand internationals Scott, Beauden and Jordie Barrett.

BEAUDEN, SCOTT AND Jordie Barrett will become the first trio of brothers to start for New Zealand when the All Blacks face Canada at the Rugby World Cup.

Wednesday’s Pool B fixture at Oita Stadium will see the Barrett siblings become just the second trio of brothers to start in a World Cup match after the Tongan Vunipola brothers in 1995.

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and brother Scott retain their places in the XV following the world champions’ opening victory over South Africa, with head coach Steve Hansen making 11 changes.

New Zealand veteran Sonny Bill Williams is handed his first start of the showpiece tournament, along with Rieko Ioane, while TJ Perenara also slots into the line-up.

“Our aim is to win the next two pool matches against Canada and Namibia, as well as continuing to grow our game and manage the workload across the group. With two games four days apart, it’s obvious that we need to use our whole squad,” Hansen said.

“Whilst there’s a huge amount of energy and excitement amongst the whole team about what lies ahead, this week there has been a real focus on ourselves and our own standards.

“We’ve been working hard. We know we have to keep growing our game. We’ve always been demanding of ourselves when it comes to continued improvement, and that will never change. By doing so, it allows us to have the right attitude, intent and execution.

“When it comes to our preparation, it should never be about who we are playing, but how we are preparing individually and as a team, both mentally and physically. By doing this, it means you always respect for your opponent and the jersey.”

New Zealand (v Canada):

15. Beauden Barrett
14. Jordie Barrett
13. Jack Goodhue
12. Sonny Bill Williams
11. Rieko Ioane
10. Richie Mo’unga
9. TJ Perenara

1. Atu Moli
2. Liam Coltman
3. Angus Ta’avao
4. Patrick Tuipulotu
5. Scott Barrett
6. Shane Frizell
7. Matt Todd
8. Kieran Read

Replacements:

16. Codie Taylor
17. Ofa Tuungafasi
18. Nepo Laulala
19. Sam Whitelock
20. Ardie Savea
21. Brad Weber
22. Ryan Crotty
23. Ben Smith

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie