Barrett brothers on cusp of All Blacks history as Hansen makes 11 changes

BEAUDEN, SCOTT AND Jordie Barrett will become the first trio of brothers to start for New Zealand when the All Blacks face Canada at the Rugby World Cup.

Wednesday’s Pool B fixture at Oita Stadium will see the Barrett siblings become just the second trio of brothers to start in a World Cup match after the Tongan Vunipola brothers in 1995.

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and brother Scott retain their places in the XV following the world champions’ opening victory over South Africa, with head coach Steve Hansen making 11 changes.

New Zealand veteran Sonny Bill Williams is handed his first start of the showpiece tournament, along with Rieko Ioane, while TJ Perenara also slots into the line-up.

“Our aim is to win the next two pool matches against Canada and Namibia, as well as continuing to grow our game and manage the workload across the group. With two games four days apart, it’s obvious that we need to use our whole squad,” Hansen said.

“Whilst there’s a huge amount of energy and excitement amongst the whole team about what lies ahead, this week there has been a real focus on ourselves and our own standards.

“We’ve been working hard. We know we have to keep growing our game. We’ve always been demanding of ourselves when it comes to continued improvement, and that will never change. By doing so, it allows us to have the right attitude, intent and execution.

“When it comes to our preparation, it should never be about who we are playing, but how we are preparing individually and as a team, both mentally and physically. By doing this, it means you always respect for your opponent and the jersey.”

New Zealand (v Canada):

15. Beauden Barrett

14. Jordie Barrett

13. Jack Goodhue

12. Sonny Bill Williams

11. Rieko Ioane

10. Richie Mo’unga

9. TJ Perenara

1. Atu Moli

2. Liam Coltman

3. Angus Ta’avao

4. Patrick Tuipulotu

5. Scott Barrett

6. Shane Frizell

7. Matt Todd

8. Kieran Read

Replacements:

16. Codie Taylor

17. Ofa Tuungafasi

18. Nepo Laulala

19. Sam Whitelock

20. Ardie Savea

21. Brad Weber

22. Ryan Crotty

23. Ben Smith

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!