Covid-19 forces the postponement of another Cork SFC quarter-final

CORK GAA HAVE postponed the Premier Senior Football Championship quarter-final between Newcestown and St Finbarr’s, which was due to be played this afternoon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
The fixture has provisionally been re-fixed for this Tuesday evening at 7.30pm.
As reported by Kieran McCarthy, sports editor of the Southern Star newspaper, it’s another postponement caused by Covid-19 as players from Newcestown are awaiting test results.
It’s the second quarter-final fixture to be put on hold as a consequence of the pandemic. Today’s meeting of Ballincollig and Nemo Rangers was postponed earlier this week due to a positive case in the Ballincollig club.
Valley Rovers and Duhallow will square off in the quarter-finals tonight at Páirc Uí Rinn (7pm).
Castlehaven have already booked their place in the semi-finals.
The Barrs v Newcestown Premier SFC game is postponed as players from Newcestown are waiting on the results of Covid tests. Game is provisionally re-fixed for Tuesday, 22nd, at 7.30pm— Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) September 20, 2020
