Sunday 20 September 2020
Covid-19 forces the postponement of another Cork SFC quarter-final

Newcestown and St Finbarr’s have had their fixture pushed back by a couple of days.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Sep 2020, 12:13 PM
Páirc Uí Chaoimh was due to play host to the meeting of Newcestown and St Finbarr's this afternoon.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CORK GAA HAVE postponed the Premier Senior Football Championship quarter-final between Newcestown and St Finbarr’s, which was due to be played this afternoon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The fixture has provisionally been re-fixed for this Tuesday evening at 7.30pm.

As reported by Kieran McCarthy, sports editor of the Southern Star newspaper, it’s another postponement caused by Covid-19 as players from Newcestown are awaiting test results.

It’s the second quarter-final fixture to be put on hold as a consequence of the pandemic. Today’s meeting of Ballincollig and Nemo Rangers was postponed earlier this week due to a positive case in the Ballincollig club.

Valley Rovers and Duhallow will square off in the quarter-finals tonight at Páirc Uí Rinn (7pm).

Castlehaven have already booked their place in the semi-finals.

