This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 31 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former football coach Barry Bennell admits nine sexual offences

The victims were aged between 11 and 14 at the time.

By Press Association Friday 31 Jul 2020, 11:34 AM
18 minutes ago 2,376 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5164765
Barry Bennell was a coach at Crewe Alexandra and scouted for Manchester City.
Barry Bennell was a coach at Crewe Alexandra and scouted for Manchester City.
Barry Bennell was a coach at Crewe Alexandra and scouted for Manchester City.

FORMER FOOTBALL COACH and serial paedophile Barry Bennell has pleaded guilty to nine sexual offences.

The 66-year-old former Crewe Alexandra coach, also known as Richard Jones, entered the pleas at Chester Crown Court today, by videolink from HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire.

He admitted three counts of buggery and six counts of indecent assault in relation to two complainants between 1979 and 1988. The victims were aged between 11 and 14 at the time.

Bennell, who used to work as a scout for Manchester City, is serving a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted of 50 child sexual offences in 2018.

The latest case was adjourned for medical reports on the defendant to be prepared.

Judge Patrick Thompson said he would have to put himself in the position of the judge who sentenced Bennell in 2018 and decide how much extra he could have imposed had he been aware there were two more complainants.

He added: “It is important the two victims have the opportunity to come to court.”

He adjourned the case to 5 October.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Eleanor Laws QC, defending, asked that Bennell not be required to attend court in person for his sentencing.

She said: “Notwithstanding that these are serious matters, and ordinarily one would expect his attendance, he is, as your honour might know, not very well. Even if there were not a pandemic, he is vulnerable in terms of his health.”

Judge Thompson said he would allow Bennell to attend by videolink.

He told Bennell: “You have pleaded guilty to very serious matters. You will receive a custodial sentence, the length of that is to be determined by me.”

Bennell is serving his fourth jail term having previously been sentenced for similar offences involving 16 other victims.

The latest charges were brought by the CPS after it reviewed a file of evidence from Cheshire Police relating to allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie