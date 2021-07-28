Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cork City sign Celtic youngster Coffey on loan

The Ireland underage international joins the Leesiders until the end of the season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 12:17 PM
52 minutes ago 1,436 Views 0 Comments
Barry Coffey with the City shirt.
Image: Cork City FC
Barry Coffey with the City shirt.
Barry Coffey with the City shirt.
Image: Cork City FC

CORK CITY HAVE added Celtic’s Barry Coffey to their squad until the end of the season. 

The 20-year-old midfielder, who is an Ireland underage international, joins the Leesiders on loan in a bid to earn some first-team opportunities. 

Having signed for the Hoops in 2017, he has lined out for the Glasgow club’s reserves and also spent time on loan at Cliftonville earlier this year. 

Tipperary native Coffey will be available for Friday’s First Division game against UCD, subject to international clearance. 

republic-of-ireland-v-belgium-uefa-european-u17-championship-group-c-loughborough-university-stadium In action for Ireland's U17s. Source: PA

“I am very excited to be here,” said Coffey. “I know Colin (Healy) well from the Irish set-up and that played a big part in me wanting to come to Cork City. It’s a massive club and I know myself where this club belongs, so I want to play my part in trying to get the club back to where it should be.”

“Coming here to get first team football and gain experience will help my career, and I hope I can play well and help Cork City as well while I am here.

I like to get on the ball, get into attacking positions and get goals and assists, so I will give everything I can and hope I can help the team.”

City boss Healy added: “I am very pleased to have Barry joining us for the rest of the season. He’s a player I know well from the international set-up and I believe he will add quality to our group.

“We have been working hard over the last few weeks to identify players that we feel can add to the lads who are already here and I think Barry fits that bill.”

The42 Team

