Monday 4 July 2022
Barry Coffey makes switch from Celtic to Cork City permanent

‘I am delighted to be back,’ said the Tipperary man whose contract at Celtic expired.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Jul 2022, 12:37 PM
BARRY COFFEY WILL stay at Cork City until the end of the season after signing with the club on a free transfer from Celtic.

The Tipperary native had been on loan at the Leesiders this season, scoring six times during his second loan spell from the Scottish giants.

The midfielder joined Celtic in 2017 and failed to make a senior appearance for the club. 

Coffey hadn’t featured since 20 May after his loan deal expired. He has signed a short-term deal with Cork until the end of the season October. 

“I am delighted to be back,” said the 21-year-old.

“I came in last summer on loan and really enjoyed my time here. We have been building over the time and I want to finish what we started.

“I want to try and chip in with goals and assists between now and the end of the season – to show people what I can do.

“We have a big second half of the season ahead of us and I really want to do well for the team and the supporters. We have put a lot of work in over the year that I have been here, so we want to continue that and finish the job we started.” 

Cork boss Colin Healy welcomed the news.

“It is great to have Barry on board for the rest of the season. He has had two loan spells with us now, and I think everyone has seen what he can bring to the side. He has a real eye for goal, and he is a great lad around the club also.”

“We have a very strong core of players at the club who have come through our academy and know what it means to play for this club. While Barry didn’t come through that pathway, I think he really took to the club and the fans and he was really keen to sign back and play his part.

“He knows the players, he knows the staff and the club, so we don’t need to worry about him taking time to settle in, he will be able to hit the ground running.”

