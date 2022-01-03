Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 3 January 2022
Advertisement

Celtic's Coffey extends Cork City loan deal

The 20-year-old midfielder scored five goals in twelve appearances last year.

By The42 Team Monday 3 Jan 2022, 1:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,654 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5644931

CORK CITY HAVE announced that Barry Coffey has extended his loan spell with the club until the summer.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined Cork on loan from Celtic last summer, scoring five times in twelve appearances in 2021.

The Tipperary native joined Celtic in 2017, and has represented the Glasgow club’s reserves. He also spent time on loan with Cliftonville last year.

And Coffey will now stay on Leeside until the summer and he looks to continue his development with the First Division club.

“I’m delighted to get it done and delighted that it is done before pre-season starts, so I know what I am doing and where I am going,” Coffey said.

“Coming back to Cork City is a very exciting way to start 2022, so I am over the moon.

“I am very excited for the club and the team, and the aim now is to push on and, hopefully, have a great season.

“It was unfortunate that crowds were limited for a while with everything that was going on, but I was well welcomed by the fans and I want to perform for them.

“I am really looking forward to seeing them come out in their numbers again, and hopefully we will get big crowds in again once the season starts.”

City boss Colin Healy added, “Barry obviously came in for the second half of last season, and he made a big impact, so we are very pleased to have him back here again.

“He has shown that he has an eye for goal and we are looking for more of the same from him again in 2022.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“It is great to have him back on board, and I would like to thank Celtic for their assistance in getting this deal done.”

Coffey is now set to return to Celtic from his new loan deal on 9 June.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie