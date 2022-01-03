Celtic's Coffey extends Cork City loan deal

CORK CITY HAVE announced that Barry Coffey has extended his loan spell with the club until the summer.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined Cork on loan from Celtic last summer, scoring five times in twelve appearances in 2021.

The Tipperary native joined Celtic in 2017, and has represented the Glasgow club’s reserves. He also spent time on loan with Cliftonville last year.

And Coffey will now stay on Leeside until the summer and he looks to continue his development with the First Division club.

“I’m delighted to get it done and delighted that it is done before pre-season starts, so I know what I am doing and where I am going,” Coffey said.

“Coming back to Cork City is a very exciting way to start 2022, so I am over the moon.

🍀 @CelticFCB's Barry Coffey is to continue his loan spell with @CorkCityFC until the end of the season.



Good luck, @barrycoffey101 👊🇮🇪 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 3, 2022

“I am very excited for the club and the team, and the aim now is to push on and, hopefully, have a great season.

“It was unfortunate that crowds were limited for a while with everything that was going on, but I was well welcomed by the fans and I want to perform for them.

“I am really looking forward to seeing them come out in their numbers again, and hopefully we will get big crowds in again once the season starts.”

City boss Colin Healy added, “Barry obviously came in for the second half of last season, and he made a big impact, so we are very pleased to have him back here again.

“He has shown that he has an eye for goal and we are looking for more of the same from him again in 2022.

“It is great to have him back on board, and I would like to thank Celtic for their assistance in getting this deal done.”

Coffey is now set to return to Celtic from his new loan deal on 9 June.