Former Ireland U19 international Cotter released by Ipswich Town

FORMER IRELAND U19 international Barry Cotter will leave Ipswich Town at the end of the season.

The former Limerick FC defender has spent three years at Portman Road, but the Tractor Boys today confirmed they would not be offering the 22-year-old a new contract

Cotter was involved with Stephen Kenny’s U21 international squads and made his debut in the Ipswich senior side under Mick McCarthy, but will leave the League One side after making just four appearances as a loan spell this season took him to non-league Chelmsford City.

“We wish him all the best for the future,” football operations manager Lee O’Neill said on Ipswich’s website.