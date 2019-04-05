This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barry Geraghty hospitalised after fall at Aintree

The Meath jockey was due to ride Anibale Fly in tomorrow’s Grand National, but he is now set to miss out.

By Ben Blake Friday 5 Apr 2019, 5:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,698 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4579287
Image: Simon Galloway
Image: Simon Galloway

BARRY GERAGHTY IS set to miss tomorrow’s Aintree Grand National after a fall in the Topham Chase this afternoon. 

The Meath jockey came off Peregrine Run and was sent to hospital alongside Mark Enright, who was unseated by Call It Magic. 

Trainer Nicky Henderson has revealed that Geraghty has suffered a suspected leg fracture, meaning he won’t ride Anibale Fly in tomorrow’s feature. 

“Barry’s been taken straight to hospital,” Henderson told Racing TV, “and we believe he has a lower leg fracture, which is very sad.”

Mark Walsh then stepped in as a late replacement for Geraghty in the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle and claimed victory on board 9/5 favourite Champ, with Emitom (5/1) second and Lisnagar Oscar (11/2) third.  

The Topham Chase was a one-horse race as the well-supported 8-1 shot Cadmium made most and coasted clear to win for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins.

Jumping boldly from the outset, the progressive seven-year-old gave Paul Townend a dream ride and wasn’t for catching in front.

Sub Lieutenant (25-1) and Doitforthevillage (25-1) finished second and third, while topweight and favourite Janika (9-2) stuck on admirably for fourth.

The win gave Willie Mullins a quickfire double after Min’s victory in the JLT Melling Chase and owners Supreme Racing Club were celebrating another big winner at the Grand National Festival after Kemboy’s bloodless success in the Betway Bowl.

Mullins, who won the Grand National in 2005 with Hedgehunter, will have four runners this time around as Rathvinden, Pleasant Company, Livelovelaugh and Up For Review are due to go to post in Saturday’s feature race.

With additional reporting from the Racing Post. Check out the Racing Post’s Grand National horse generator>

Gavan Casey and Ryan Bailey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look back on a thrilling weekend of European rugby on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

