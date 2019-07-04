This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 4 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway festival ruled out for Geraghty as he recovers from broken tibia and fibula

The jockey is now aiming for a comeback at the Listowel Festival.

By Racing Post Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 11:01 AM
1 hour ago 445 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4709743
Barry Geraghty on board Sire Du Berlais celebrates winning at Cheltenham in March.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Barry Geraghty on board Sire Du Berlais celebrates winning at Cheltenham in March.
Barry Geraghty on board Sire Du Berlais celebrates winning at Cheltenham in March.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

BARRY GERAGHTY WILL miss the Galway festival that begins on Monday 29 July as his recovery from breaking his tibia and fibula just above his right ankle at Aintree in April is taking longer than he had hoped.

The 39-year-old came to grief aboard Peregrine Run in the Topham Chase on 5 April, forcing him to miss the winning ride on Champ in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle later that afternoon.

Geraghty had initially hoped to return at the end of this month for Ballybrit, but is now eyeing a comeback for the Listowel festival, which begins on 8 September.

The two-time Irish champion jockey, who also missed Galway in 2016 through a broken arm, explained: “The injury is coming along grand and I’m due to go in on Monday to get the frame off.

“In terms of time I’ll be in a boot for a month so I won’t be riding at Galway. It’s looking more like Listowel time that I’ll be coming back.”

He added: “Initially I was told that it would be at least 12 weeks in the frame and it’s 13 weeks since the fall now. I hoped at Aintree that I’d make Galway, but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case.”

- Brian Fleming

For more visit the Racing Post 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie