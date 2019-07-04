Galway festival ruled out for Geraghty as he recovers from broken tibia and fibula

BARRY GERAGHTY WILL miss the Galway festival that begins on Monday 29 July as his recovery from breaking his tibia and fibula just above his right ankle at Aintree in April is taking longer than he had hoped.

The 39-year-old came to grief aboard Peregrine Run in the Topham Chase on 5 April, forcing him to miss the winning ride on Champ in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle later that afternoon.

Geraghty had initially hoped to return at the end of this month for Ballybrit, but is now eyeing a comeback for the Listowel festival, which begins on 8 September.

The two-time Irish champion jockey, who also missed Galway in 2016 through a broken arm, explained: “The injury is coming along grand and I’m due to go in on Monday to get the frame off.

“In terms of time I’ll be in a boot for a month so I won’t be riding at Galway. It’s looking more like Listowel time that I’ll be coming back.”

He added: “Initially I was told that it would be at least 12 weeks in the frame and it’s 13 weeks since the fall now. I hoped at Aintree that I’d make Galway, but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case.”

- Brian Fleming

- For more visit the Racing Post

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!