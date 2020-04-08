Barry Hearn suffers minor heart attack

Barry Hearn (second left) alongside Anthony Joshua (centre) and Eddie Hearn (right).

BARRY HEARN HAS undergone surgery after suffering a minor heart attack over the weekend.

The 71-year-old sports promoter is chairman of Matchroom, World Snooker and the Professional Darts Corporation.

Boxing promoter son Eddie Hearn confirmed that his father is returning home on Wednesday following a heart attack on Sunday.

“As if we can’t thank the NHS enough, I want to particularly thank the staff at Broomfield & Basildon,” he posted on Twitter.

“My dad Barry Hearn was taken to hospital on Sunday after a minor heart attack and was operated on yesterday.

“He is up and well and returns home today in good spirits! Thank you.”

