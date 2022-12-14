Membership : Access or Sign Up
Long-serving Limerick goalkeeper Barry Hennessy announces retirement

The Kilmallock clubman won four All-Irelands with the Limerick hurlers.

31 minutes ago 774 Views 0 Comments
Limerick goalkeeper Barry Hennessy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LIMERICK GOALKEEPER BARRY Hennessy has announced his retirement from intercounty hurling, bringing the curtain down on a 12-career with the county’s senior hurlers.

Hennessy made his senior debut in 2010, and went on to be part of four Limerick All-Ireland winning squads.

The Kilmallock clubman has played number two to Limerick’s first-choice shot-stopper Nickie Quaid – who has played every minute of Championship hurling for Limerick across the last six seasons – for much of his career.

Hennessy also won four Munster Championships and two League titles.

In a statement released through Limerick GAA, Hennessy said he steps away from the squad “with nothing but pride.”

“What started off a childhood dream in the back garden, I now sit here and reflect on ten incredible years with some incredible men,” Hennessy said.

Even though the time has come for me to retire and leave such an extraordinary group, I look back on the last ten years with nothing but pride.

“Being afforded the opportunity to represent my county on the biggest stage has been a massive honour for both me and my family.

“Words cannot describe what the limerick family mean to me and the opportunity I was given to grow as both a player and as a person. I’m incredibly thankful to walk away with some of the best memories and friendship anyone could ever ask for.”

Gavin Cooney
