'In the end I went with my gut' - Ex-Derry City captain McNamee signs for rivals Finn Harps

LEAGUE OF IRELAND Premier Division outfit Finn Harps have this evening announced the signing of Barry McNamee from neighbours and rivals Derry City.

Midfielder McNamee joins the Donegal club for the 2020 season having captained the Candystripes last season.

While the 27-year-old has spent the majority of his career at the Brandywell, he linked up with then-champions Cork City in November 2017 and enjoyed one season on Leeside.

A native of Donegal, McNamee has been capped for Ireland at U21 level and has made over 200 LOI appearances since making his debut with Derry in 2011.

The Ramelton man — a brother of Finn Harps fan favourite Tony — had been courted by clubs up and down the country since the end of the 2019 campaign, but penned a deal with Harps ahead of the final week of pre-season.

“I suppose in many ways its been a long time coming,” McNamee said. “There were a few teams in the north that I was close with but in the end I went with my gut.

“I’ve known Paul [Hegarty] for a long time and I know about the work Ollie [Horgan] puts in, and they’ll leave no stone unturned in helping us push on.”

“Listen this is a big signing for the club and hopefully Barry can come in and help us kick on to where we want to be,” Horgan added. “He has plenty of experience and knows what it takes to start moving up the table.”

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here: