Veteran goalkeeper Murphy announces retirement after hundreds of LOI appearances

VETERAN IRISH GOALKEEPER Barry Murphy has announced his retirement.

The 37-year-old Dubliner made over 300 League of Ireland appearances and was capped by Ireland at U23 level.

Murphy made his LOI debut back in 2005, and represented Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic.

He had two stints at Rovers and three at Pat’s — ending the last with 2021 FAI Cup glory — and he brought the curtain down on a colourful chapter today.

“After taking a year away from football, I would like to announce that I officially retire today,” Murphy wrote in a heartfelt statement.

“As a seven-year-old playing for Leicester Celtic, I never would have dreamed that I would get to be a professional footballer, let alone represent my country and be so lucky to have the career that I’ve had.”

Today I officially announce my retirement. pic.twitter.com/u1VNyDL6Td — barry murphy (@bazlastmanback) March 17, 2023

“All of the players, fans, volunteers, coaches and managers I have played with, for and under, and the GK Unions I have been a part of, thank you for everything,” he later added. “Football has taken me all over the world but it’s the friends, the laughs and the experiences shared that I would remember the most.

“To my family, who travelled the length and breadth of the country to support me and with whom wins were sweetened and losses softened, thank you.

“So, I move on with great anticipation to the next chapter of my life and look forward to catching up with you all soon. Thanks, Baz.”