'Really good goalkeeper and professional' Barry Murphy joins St Pat's for third spell

VETERAN GOALKEEPER BARRY Murphy has joined St Patrick’s Athletic for a third spell.

The Saints announced this afternoon that Murphy, 35, has returned to Inchicore for the 2021 season.

The Dubliner has enjoyed a colourful League of Ireland career to date with over 300 appearances to his name since making his debut back in 2005.

Murphy first joined Pat’s in 2012 and had a second spell between 2017 and 2019, making over 40 appearances. He also spent two stints at Shamrock Rovers, and another at Bohemians.

Last season, Murphy took a break due to work and education commitments, but he is now back on board with Pat’s, where it’s expected he will provide cover for new number one Vitezslav Jaros.

19-year-old Czech ‘keeper Jaros is on loan from Liverpool, where he made the bench for three of their Champions League games this season, and with academy graduate Josh Keeley also in the set-up, the goalkeepers’ union is looking strong.

“I’m delighted to be back,” Murphy, who says he has “unfinished business” at the Saints, told the club’s official Youtube channel.

“I’ve been training the past couple of days and it’s been good to get back playing and meet the new lads coming in. It’s a young, hungry group and I am hoping to add some experience to what is going to be an exciting year.

“I took a year out the last season, which probably wasn’t a bad a year to take out (due to Covid), but I’ve kept myself ticking over. Alan Mathews and Stephen O’Donnell got in contact with me and I am delighted and excited to be back part of it again, and to be in with a squad that looks like it’s going to be really competitive this year.”

“I’m delighted to get Barry on board,” O’Donnell added. “He’s a really good goalkeeper and professional.

“He has a great attitude and will give us a vast amount of experience and ability having played in the league for over a decade. He is a great character to have in the group and to compete with and help Viteslav Jaros and Josh Keeley.”

Pat’s face defending champions Rovers in their league opener next week.