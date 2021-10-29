Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wexford star signs contract extension at Sydney Swans

The club is backing Barry O’Connor to ‘push for senior selection’ in 2022.

By Emma Duffy Friday 29 Oct 2021, 9:35 AM
Barry O'Connor is set for his third year at the club.
Image: Sydney Swans.
Image: Sydney Swans.

WEXFORD’S BARRY O’CONNOR has signed a one-year contract extension with the Sydney Swans.

It means O’Connor is the 13th Irish player signed on for the 2022 AFL season; his new deal announced overnight alongside those of Sam Reid and Ben Ronke.

Having joined on a two-year contract as an International Category B Rookie in June 2019, the 23-year-old defender is now set for his third year at the club

“It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Barry, arriving to the bushfires, having the season postponed in 2021 before enduring another Covid-interrupted season this year,” the Swans’ Executive General Manager, Charlie Gardiner, said.

“Through all that he has shown great resilience and continued to work hard on his craft.

“We look forward to seeing how he can further develop his skillset and push for senior selection.”

He follows in the footsteps of Tipperary team-mate Colin O’Riordan, who extended his stay last month.

One of the Wexford’s brightest underage prospects before making the move Down Under, O’Connor lined out for the county’s senior footballers at centre-forward in the 2019 Leinster championship.

The St Martin’s clubman also contested the 2017 Hogan Cup final in Croke Park with St Peter’s of Wexford town.

His father, George, enjoyed a long career with the Wexford senior hurlers that culminated in All-Ireland glory in 1996, while his cousins are Rory and Jack, who have been involved in the set-up in recent years.

