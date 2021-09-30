Membership : Access or Sign Up
Colin O'Riordan extends stay with Sydney Swans

‘O’Riordan is a valued presence both on and off the field at the club’, say the club.

By The42 Team Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 10:13 AM
Colin O'Riordan inaction for Sydney against David Swallow of the Gold Coast Suns.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

TIPPERARY’S COLIN O’RIORDAN has signed a one-year contract extension with the Sydney Swans of the AFL, lengthening his stay until the end of the 2022 season. 

O’Riordan signed a rookie contract with the Swans in 2015, and made his AFL debut in 2018.

Having been granted permission to represent Tipperary in their successful Munster football championship campaign of 2020, O’Riordan returned to play six AFL games last season and also stood out in the club’s VFL side, finishing runner up in the VFL Player of the Year. 

“O’Riordan is a valued presence both on and off the field at the club”, said the club’s General Manager, Charlie Gardiner.

“Despite battling injury this year his character never wavered as an exceptional person and valued teammate, and this was evident when he was awarded the 2021 Barry Round Best Clubman. We look forward to seeing what the Irish defender can do in 2022.”

  

