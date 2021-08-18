Baseball player hospitalised after being struck in the head with ball

Chris Bassitt receiving treatment after being hit with the ball.

OAKLAND PITCHER CHRIS Bassitt was hospitalized on Tuesday night after being struck in the head by a line drive during the Athletics 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

The 32-year-old American was taken off the field after being hit by a ball off the bat of Chicago outfielder Brian Goodwin in the second inning.

Bassitt was conscious when loaded into the ambulance and received stitches at the hospital, said A’s manager Bob Melvin.

“We don’t think the eye is a problem at this point. It felt like it was below it. He’s got some cuts that [need] some stitches,” said Melvin.

“He’s in a scan and we’ll know more about potential fractures tomorrow.”

Bassitt, who is 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA this season, was replaced by reliever Burch Smith.

White Sox infielder Jake Lamb said he had Bassitt in his thoughts.

“It’s a lot bigger than baseball at that point,” Lamb said. “Anytime you get hit in the head like that, it’s a very scary situation.”

