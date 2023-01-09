DBS Éanna and University of Galway Maree to contest Pat Duffy Cup final

DBS ÉANNA AND University of Galway Maree will contest the Pat Duffy Cup final after overcoming Emporium Cork Basketball and Bright St Vincent’s in their respective semi-finals over the weekend.

DBS Éanna advanced to their second decider in three seasons after a thrilling 77-71 victory at a packed Neptune Stadium. “There’s one thing that Éanna don’t do – we don’t do anything easy,” head coach Darren McGovern laughed afterwards.

“But we’re thrilled, it’s a win, it’s a huge win, it puts us in the final. There’s nothing else we can say, other than it’s one more step, we have to be there and be ready for that.”

Galway Maree will be the opposition at the National Basketball Arena on Saturday, 21 January [live on TG4 and basketballireland.tv], after Charlie Crowley’s side defeated Bright St. Vincent’s 86-68 to reach their first-ever final.

Also at Neptune Stadium, Jarett Haines notched up 28 points, three rebounds and five assists, while captain Eoin Rockall shone too, with nine points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

“It’s unbelievable,” Rockall beamed afterwards. “I don’t think I’ve been on a team with the chemistry we have, it’s an amazing accomplishment for the club.”

Meanwhile, Trinity Meteors and Killester will face off in the Paudie O’Connor Cup final.

2020 winners Killester edged Waterford Wildcats 87-77, pulling away in the fourth quarter of their semi-final, while Trinity Meteors — who are currently joint top of the Super League — enjoyed a dominant 82-60 win over DCU Mercy.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Dayna Finn was excellent for Trinity. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland international and Mayo ladies football star Dayna Finn was in inspiring form for Trinity, producing a 24-point and 13-rebound performance.

Gavin Cooney

“It’s a long time since Trinity (Meteors) have won and no game in the Cup is easy, just delighted,” she said afterwards, as her side look to end a 27-year wait for the crown. “The girls were super today to put in a performance, one that we’ve been looking for the last few games.”

Chyna Latimer was the star turn for Killester, scoring 34 points. Head coach Mark Grennell reserved special praise for herself and Chanell Williams, a “dynamic” duo, afterwards and also paid credit to the opposition.

“Great gutsy win from our girls,” he said. “They fought back time and again when Wildcats looked to have taken control. Credit to Tommy (O’Mahony) and Wildcats, they were excellent and I think it was one of the more entertaining games you’ll see.”

The Paudie O’Connor Cup final will be played on Sunday, 22 January at the National Basketball Arena and will be live on TG4.