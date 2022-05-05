'Huge news for basketball in Ireland' - All National League games to be live-streamed

Garvey's Tralee Warriors' Kieran Donaghy and Gary Walsh of C&S Neptune in action in January's InsureMyHouse.ie Basketball Ireland Pat Duffy Men's National Cup Final.

BASKETBALL IRELAND HAS agreed a five-year deal with Joymo to live-stream all National League games from next season.

Every game from the InsureMyVan.ie and MissQuote.ie Super League and Division 1, along with the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup, will be shown as a result of the ground-breaking agreement, which was signed on Wednesday at the National Basketball Arena.

Joymo, a leading live-streaming platform which was founded in Norway in late 2017, will ensure over 650 games are available to view each season via an over-the-top (OTT) platform, accessible on the Basketball Ireland website.

Full pricing details will be announced at a later date, with a range of ticketing options available.

The InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy and Paudie O’Connor National Cup finals will remain free-to-air with Basketball Ireland’s TV partner, TG4, next season.

In attendance at the announcement are, from left, Josh Wilson of DBS Éanna, Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan, Joymo CEO Michael Emery, and Claire Melia of The Address UCC Glanmire. Source: SPORTSFILE

“This is huge news for basketball here in Ireland, as the growth of the sport continues apace,” Basketball Ireland CEO, John Feehan, said.

“We have 50 National League teams and now you’ll be able to watch every game live from the InsureMyVan.ie and MissQuote.ie Super League and Division 1, along with the InsureMyVan.ie National Cup, in one place. Joymo has worked with a number sporting bodies globally and brings a huge depth of expertise in the OTT field and they will be building a tailormade user-friendly platform for Basketball Ireland.

“This agreement will also see extensive promotion of our domestic game through video clips on social media, as we continue to increase our digital footprint and showcase the thrilling basketball served up by our clubs across the country.”

Michael Emery, Joymo CEO, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Basketball Ireland and look forward to building a ‘Home of Basketball’ streaming proposition for fans of the leagues, teams and sport in this market.

“Basketball Ireland is a progressive sports body that truly understands the needs of its participants, partners and consumers. Collectively, we have a strong shared vision and ambition for what direct-to-consumer streaming can achieve in terms of fan engagement, data integration and monetisation potential.

“We are excited to empower Basketball Ireland to take greater ownership of their IP, reward fans with more live events and better-quality coverage and create additional commercial opportunities that can make a fundamental difference to the way the sport is promoted and administered in Ireland.”