Basketball Ireland condemns 'disgraceful' online comments aimed at women's U20 side

BASKETBALL IRELAND HAVE condemned the ‘abusive and disgraceful comments’ which were aimed that the national U20 women’s team on social media.

Ireland lost 91-34 to Israel in their second round Group B match, which followed a 91-28 reverse against Hungary.

Basketbal Ireland tweeted that they “would like to condemn the abusive and disgraceful comments directed at our U20 women’s team on social media.

“Our players and coaching staff have dedicated a lot of time and effort to represent their country. Girls you’re doing us proud.”

Ireland take on Spain in their round three Group B match later today.