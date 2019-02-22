This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 22 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nike under pressure after basketball star's shoe shreds

College player Zion Williamson suffered a knee injury as a result of the incident.

By AFP Friday 22 Feb 2019, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 3,213 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4507027
Duke's Zion Williamson sits on the floor following an injury.
Image: Gerry Broome
Duke's Zion Williamson sits on the floor following an injury.
Duke's Zion Williamson sits on the floor following an injury.
Image: Gerry Broome

NIKE WAS IN damage control mode on Thursday after US college basketball star Zion Williamson suffered a knee injury when his shoe shredded during a marquee game attended among others by Barack Obama and Spike Lee.

The Duke University forward, expected to be the top player taken in June’s NBA draft, was injured just 36 seconds into Wednesday night’s rivalry game against the University of North Carolina.

The 18-year-old Williamson, who has been averaging 22.4 points per game, was dribbling near the free throw line on his team’s first possession when he planted his left foot and his sneaker blew apart.

The blue sole of his Nike hightops tore away and Williamson’s foot poked out the bottom of the shoe.

The dynamic freshman dropped to the floor grimacing in pain and holding his right knee. He limped off the court and was removed from the game, which was being broadcast nationally on ESPN.

There was initial concern that Williamson may have suffered a serious knee injury but Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the game that it was a “mild knee sprain.”

“I’ve seen guys bust through shoes but not sprain their knee,” Krzyzewski said. “We don’t know how long he’ll be out.”

Duke, which was the top-ranked team in college basketball going into the game, ended up losing 88-72 to eighth-ranked North Carolina.

The 6ft 7in (2.01m) Williamson has been the most sensational player of this year’s NCAA season, thrilling fans with thunderous dunks and displaying incredible agility and leaping ability for a player who weighs 285 pounds (129 kilograms).

Nike, whose shares fell 1.06% on Thursday to close at $83.94 in New York, said it was trying to figure out what had happened.

“We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery,” the sports apparel giant said in a statement. “The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance.

“While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue,” Nike said.

- ‘Hope young fella is ok!’ - 

Among those sending their best wishes to Williamson was NBA superstar LeBron James, a Nike client, and Obama, who was among the celebrities attending the sold-out game between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels.

“Hope young fella is ok!” James tweeted. “Literally blew thru his (shoe).”

Obama could be seen pointing from his courtside seat when Williamson’s sneaker tore apart and saying “His shoe broke!”

“Zion Williamson seems like an outstanding young man as well as an outstanding basketball player,” Obama said later in a tweet. “Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Also at the game was Spike Lee, the movie director whose television commercials with NBA great Michael Jordan for Air Jordans helped send Nike soaring. 

Nike, which has a 12-year exclusive contract to supply Duke with shoes and other gear, is engaged in an ongoing battle with rivals Adidas and Under Armour for the loyalty of top sports stars.

Adidas recently managed to snag NBA leading scorer James Harden of the Houston Rockets, last year’s Most Valuable Player.

The incident with Williamson’s shoe is not the first with Nike products.

Nike replaced Adidas in 2017 as the official supplier of basketball jerseys to the NBA and there have been some complaints about the shirts ripping.

Nike has also been facing a boycott campaign after signing Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and social injustice.

The boycott does not appear to have had much of an impact on Nike sales, however, and Kaepernick tweeted on Thursday that a tribute “True to 7″ jersey to him had sold out.

© AFP 2019 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Gatland says England prop an 'emotional time bomb'
    Gatland says England prop an 'emotional time bomb'
    Eddie Jones urges England to keep cool in Welsh 'rip off heads' cauldron
    Cooney proud of overcoming struggles and potholes to make international mark
    ITALY
    'Rugby's always been my number one' - Dane looks to take chance in Italy
    'Rugby's always been my number one' - Dane looks to take chance in Italy
    Mature Ireland U20s look to make it three from three in the Six Nations
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    FOOTBALL
    Lift for under-fire Sarri as his Chelsea side stroll into Europa League last 16
    Lift for under-fire Sarri as his Chelsea side stroll into Europa League last 16
    Arsenal recover first-leg deficit to ease past BATE Borisov
    10-man Celtic crash out of Europe against Valencia
    IRELAND
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie