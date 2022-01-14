Madagascar international Héry joins Finn Harps

FINN HARPS HAVE announced the signing of midfielder Bastien Héry.

Hery, who arrived in the League of Ireland with Limerick, spent the first half of last season with Bohemians before a loan switch to Derry City.

Advertisement

He was also named in the PFAI Team of the Year during his time with Waterford and played alongside current Harps defender Ethan Boyle at Linfield, where he won a league title.

Héry is a current Madagascan international, qualifying through his grandmother. He was capped at underage level for his native France, where he came through the Paris Saint-Germain academy.

“I am excited to be at Harps,” Héry told FinnHarps.ie.

“When I spoke to Ollie and he explained his plan for the team I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. Everyone knows Finn Park is a tough place to go so I’m looking forward to playing there as a Finn Harps player this season.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Harps manager Ollie Horgan added: “Bastien is a talented lad who will give us a lift, especially going forward. He knows the league well, and knows what it takes to get results in what will be a very tough Premier Division.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!