Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Bath's Joe Cokanasiga is forced into touch at The Rec. Alamy Stock Photo
Bonus Point Win

Bath notch up comeback Champions Cup win over Racing 92

Victory nails down English side’s place in the last 16.
3
827
40 minutes ago

SCOTLAND FLY-HALF Scotland fly-half Finn Russell guided Bath to a third successive Champions Cup victory, this time over his former club and Top 14 leaders Racing 92.

Bath left it late, winger Will Muir scoring the decisive try in the closing minutes to seal a 29-25 bonus-point home win.

The victory nailed down Bath’s place in the last 16, while a Racing team featuring South Africa’s World cup-winning skipper Siya Kolisi need to beat Cardiff next weekend to give themselves any chance of qualification.

Nolann le Garrec and Thomas du Toit scored opening tries for the respective sides.

Racing built on their 10-8 half-time lead with further tries from Fijian No 8 Kitione Kamikamica and English winger Henry Arundell.

But the hosts refused to roll over, Alfie Barbeary and Joe Cokansiaga crossing for tries before Muir’s coup de grace eight minutes from time for a fine comeback victory.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     