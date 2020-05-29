This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Havertz scores before making way with injury as Bayer Leverkusen move up to third on Bundesliga

Havertz won it in the 54th minute when he latched onto Leon Bailey’s cute pass.

By Press Association Friday 29 May 2020, 11:08 PM
Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring for Bayer Leverkusen.
BAYER LEVERKUSEN CLIMBED into the Bundesliga’s top four after Kai Havertz earned them a 1-0 victory at Freiberg.

Peter Bosz’s side moved above Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig into third thanks to Havertz’s second-half winner.

It saw the forward become the first Bundesliga player to reach 35 goals before turning 21.

Freiburg remain eighth, having won one of their last six matches, and sit four points off the top six.

After a forgettable first half, Havertz won it in the 54th minute when he latched onto Leon Bailey’s cute pass and scored from a tight angle.

He was forced off injured 12 minutes later, while Nils Petersen had a shot blocked as the hosts tried to find a leveller.

Leverkusen were denied a second when Julian Baumgartlinger had a goal ruled out for a push.

Freiburg could have levelled with two minutes remaining but Christian Gunter’s late effort was saved by Lukas Hradecky, while Philipp Lienhart also went close in stoppage time.

