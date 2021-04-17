BE PART OF THE TEAM

Hansi Flick to quit Bayern Munich job at end of the season

The extremely successful Bayern coach is in line to replace Jogi Low as manager of the German national team.

By AFP Saturday 17 Apr 2021, 5:21 PM
Hansi Flick announces his exit.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH COACH Hansi Flick said on Saturday he wants to leave the club at the end of the season.

Flick told Sky he “wants to be released” from his Bayern contract, which expires in 2023, after Saturday’s 3-2 win at Wolfsburg which moved the Bavarians seven points clear in the Bundesliga table.

The 56-year-old, who steered Bayern to last season’s treble which included the Champions League title, said he had already informed the squad. He is the leading candidate to replace Jogi Low as manager of the German national team after the European Championships. 

Flick made his announcement after a win in which teenager Jamal Musiala netted twice to leave Bayern on the verge of a ninth-straight league title. 

Bayern bounced back from their Champions League quarter-final exit on Tuesday by racing into a 2-0 lead with early goals by Musiala, 18, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Wout Weghorst pulled a goal back for Wolfsburg, but Musiala made it 3-1 at half-time with a towering header to leave him on four Bundesliga goals this season.

Maximilian Philipp gave hosts Wolfsburg hope when he flicked home a cross just after the break.

The away win could have come at a price as Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez limped off late on.

With five games to go, Bayern can wrap up the league title within a fortnight having extended their lead in the table after Leipzig’s goalless draw with Hoffenheim on Friday.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

