Bayern held for third straight draw, Neymar scores 10th of the season

A GOAL FROM French teenager Mathys Tel was not enough as Bayern Munich were held 2-2 at home to Stuttgart, their third Bundesliga draw in a row.

In just his second start for Munich, Tel became the youngest goalscorer for the club when he gave the German champions a 1-0 lead at half time.

Tel is 17 years and 136 days, 69 days younger than the previous holder of the honour, Jamal Musiala when he scored against Schalke two years ago.

Tel broke Stuttgart’s stubborn resistance 36 minutes into the opening half, side-footing the ball under visiting keeper Florian Mueller after some superb lead-up work from Alphonso Davis.

Stuttgart looked to have equalised early into the second half when Serhou Guirassy swept the ball in from close range, but the goal was chalked off by VAR for a seemingly innocuous foul on Joshua Kimmich in the lead-up.

The visitors did not need to wait long to score their first however, with Chris Fuehrich’s 57th-minute rocket giving Manuel Neuer no chance in goal.

Sensing a resurgent energy in the visitors, Bayern quickly struck back through Musiala, now 19, who once again demonstrated his calm and assured presence, holding off two defenders to score his third of the season.

With one eye on Tuesday’s visit from Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona, Bayern looked to take the energy out of the match, bringing on several changes and dominating possession, before a late foul from Matthijs de Ligt brought Guirassy to the penalty spot.

The Guinean slammed the ball into the top right corner of the net to give his side their fifth draw from six matches this season.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said his side only had themselves to blame.

“In the second half, we had three huge chances where you definitely have to score a third goal – and then the game would be over.”

Bayern forward Thomas Mueller echoed his coach’s sentiment.

“Today, I’m mad at ourselves for the first time this season. If we want to win, we need to go all the way,” Mueller said after the game.

“We need to take a look in the mirror.”

Stuttgart goalkeeper Mueller credited his side’s self belief: “We didn’t give up. We believed that we could take a point.”

In France, Neymar notched his 10th goal of the season but a lethargic Paris Saint-Germain needed a second-half Gianluigi Donnarumma penalty save to secure a 1-0 win over Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The result takes PSG back to the top of the table and maintains their unbeaten start to the campaign under new coach Christophe Galtier.

PSG are two points clear of Lens, who won 1-0 against Troyes on Friday, but Marseille can move level with the champions if they win at home to Lille later on Saturday.

Despite the result, this was PSG’s least convincing performance of the season so far, coming against a Brest side who just two weeks ago lost 7-0 at home to Montpellier.

After a sensational 4-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League, Napoli’s good form continued as forward Giacomo Raspadori scored his first goal to secure a 1-0 victory over Spezia in Seria A.

The goal moves them top of the table, one point ahead of Atalanta, who can reclaim the lead on Sunday when they take on Cremonese.