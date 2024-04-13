Bayern's Kingsley Coman to miss Arsenal clash and will be out for 'several weeks'

BAYERN MUNICH AND France winger Kingsley Coman is set to miss “several weeks”, including Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal after injuring a leg in a 2-0 win over Cologne.

Coman was helped off the pitch early in the second half today, needing the assistance of two Bayern staff members as he could not put weight on his leg.

“Kingsley Coman will be out of action for several weeks after the forward suffered an injury in his right adductor muscle,” Bayern said in a statement, explaining “this was confirmed by an examination from the club’s medical department.”

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said Coman would definitely miss Wednesday’s second leg at home to Arsenal. The forward’s participation at Euro 2024 is also at risk.

The first leg of Bayern’s European tie in London ended 2-2 on Tuesday.

“It’s a big downer which overshadows the victory a little,” Tuchel said at the post-match press conference.

Tuchel said his side needed to “throw everything into it” against Arsenal on Wednesday, telling reporters “let’s hope the home advantage is the decisive advantage.”

Coman had only recently returned from a torn knee ligament that kept him out from January to March.

In Spain, Aurelien Tchouameni’s long-range strike earned Real Madrid a 1-0 victory over Copa del Rey runners-up Mallorca on Saturday to send Carlo Ancelotti’s side 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.

The France midfielder, who is suspended for the second leg of Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final away to Manchester City next week, scored three minutes into the second half with a deflected 25-metre drive.

Jude Bellingham rattled the crossbar in the first half with a rasping effort from just outside the area as Ancelotti reshuffled his attack with Wednesday’s trip to England in mind, leaving out Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Vinicius appeared off the bench for the last 30 minutes but Rodrygo and Toni Kroos were unused substitutes after a pulsating 3-3 draw with City in Tuesday’s first leg.

Atletico Madrid completed a good four days as they followed their midweek Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund with a 3-1 win over third-placed Girona.

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Diego Simeone’s men moved to within four points of their opponents and pulled five clear of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao in the race for Champions League qualification.

Atletico won the home leg of their European tie 2-1 on Wednesday and visit Dortmund for the second leg on Tuesday.