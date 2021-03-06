BE PART OF THE TEAM

Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Bayern beat Dortmund in six-goal thriller

Erling Haaland scored twice and then left with an injury at the Allianz Arena.

By AFP Saturday 6 Mar 2021, 7:50 PM
Robert Lewandowski celebrates his third and Bayern's fourth goal.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI HIT a hat-trick to leave him on 31 Bundesliga goals this season and seal Bayern Munich’s 4-2 home win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Dortmund raced into a 2-0 lead after just nine minutes as Erling Braut Haaland netted twice behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena to shock the club world champions.

However Lewandowksi then struck twice, the second from the penalty spot, to haul Bayern level before the break.

Leon Goretza put Bayern ahead for the first time with two minutes left before Lewandowski completed his hat-trick on 90 minutes.

The win leaves Bayern two points clear of RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Leipzig had climbed to the summit earlier in the day with a 3-0 romp at Freiburg, with goals from Christopher Nkunku, Alexander Sorloth and Emil Forsberg. 

Third-placed Wolfsburg are now eight points adrift of Leipzig having stumbled to a 2-1 defeat at mid-table Hoffenheim whose striker Andrej Kramaric scored the hosts’ winning goal just before half-time.

Eintracht Frankfurt stay fourth after Filip Kostic equalised for the home team in a 1-1 draw against Stuttgart. 

A late goal by Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick sealed their 1-0 win at Moenchengladbach, who drop to 10th as their miserable run continues.

Gladbach have now lost all fives games since it was announced head coach Marco Rose will take charge of Dortmund next season.

“The fun and joy is missing in our football,” admitted Gladbach midfielder Hannes Wolf.

The away win eases the pressure on Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz. His fifth-placed side had failed to win any of their five previous games in all competitions. 

Dodi Lukebakio converted a late penalty to seal Hertha Berlin’s 2-1 home win over Augsburg.

It was Hertha’s first victory in 10 games which pulled them up to 14th and away from the relegation fight.

Coach Pal Dardai described the win as a “magic moment” as he enjoyed his first victory since replacing Bruno Labbadia at Hertha in January.

