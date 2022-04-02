Lengthy delay over substitution mix-up as Bayern thump Freiburg

LEON GORETZKA SCORED on his first appearance since December as Bayern Munich romped to a 4-1 win at Freiburg Saturday to stay on course for a 10th straight Bundesliga title.

Four days before their Champions League quarter-final, first leg at Villarreal, Bayern put in a strong performance on the road.

Germany star Goretzka, who missed Bayern’s previous 13 league games with a hip injury, gave his team a second-half lead by heading in a free-kick.

Freiburg equalised when ex-Bayern striker Nils Petersen, who signed a contract extension Friday, hit the net just 17 seconds after coming on.

However Bayern pulled clear when Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Marcel Sabitzer fired in late goals.

There were eight minutes of stoppage time after intense discussions between both benches and the referee as Bayern had 12 players on the pitch for 17 seconds following a late substitution.

Second-placed Dortmund can trim Bayern’s nine-point lead when they host RB Leipzig later.

